Iconic Nokia 8110 in 4G hits Kenyan stores

| Published Tue, June 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 11th 2018 at 23:34 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Now equipped with a 4G network, the iconic Nokia 8110 is available in the Kenyan market.

The banana-shaped slider phone that first hit the market 22 years ago will now retail at Sh8,000. The phone gained global fame when it was used by movie star Keanu Reeves in the Hollywood blockbuster The Matrix.

ALSO READ: Airtel joins the 4G party

The feature phone has also been reloaded with new applications, including Google Maps, Google Assistant, Facebook and Twitter. It is also available in dual Sim and can be used as a portable Wi-Fi hotspot.

It also carries a revamped version of the much-loved Snake game.