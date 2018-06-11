German prosecutors raid Audi boss over diesel cheating

| Published Mon, June 11th 2018 at 15:41, Updated June 11th 2018 at 15:47 GMT +3

German prosecutors said on Monday they had raided the home of Rupert Stadler, chief executive of Volkswagen subsidiary Audi, over suspicion of fraud related to diesel emissions cheating by the firm.

"Since May 30 the chief executive of Audi Professor Rupert Stadler and another member of the current executive board have been regarded as suspects," prosecutors in the Bavarian capital Munich said in a statement. An Audi spokesman told AFP the firm was co-operating.

The news came after Germany’s Bild am Sonntag reported up to a million Daimler cars had been found to contain illegal emissions devices, showing how the fallout from Volkswagen’s scandal continues to dog the industry.

The probe could trigger a leadership crisis at Audi and its parent Volkswagen where Stadler was in April elevated to the post of head of group sales.

Volkswagen declined to comment. Audi said it was fully cooperating with prosecutors. Stadler was in a board meeting and unavailable for comment.

Munich prosecutors said the two suspects were being investigated for suspected fraud and false advertising and for their alleged role in helping to bring cars equipped with illegal software on to the European market.