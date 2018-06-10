Kenya Airways starts direct flights to Mauritius

| Published Sun, June 10th 2018 at 00:00, Updated June 9th 2018 at 22:54 GMT +3

Kenya Airways plane

Kenya Airways has started flying four times weekly from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius. This will give customers more options to travel to the Indian Ocean Island.

The non-stop flight will depart from Nairobi every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday opening gateway opportunities for both Kenyans and Mauritians to enjoy the best of what both countries have to offer.

“This is part of our strategic intent to expand our footprint across Africa. The investment and trade opportunities presented by this direct flight will certainly add value to both countries. We intend to grow tourism for both countries as we strive to offer our passengers affordable and improved connections from both the Nairobi and Mauritius hubs,” said Kenya Airways Chief Operating Officer Jan De Vegt.

Code-share agreement

The launch of direct flights to the Island nation is the 53rd destination overall. “The Nairobi - Mauritius route will also have great impact on our upcoming non-stop flights to New York by reinforcing its attractiveness to the American Premium Leisure travelers,” he added.

Kenya Airways already has an existing code-share agreement with Air Mauritius. Under this arrangement, there are three weekly flights, which will also be applicable on Kenya Airways’ flights. This brings to seven, daily flights to Mauritius.

Located in the middle of the turquoise Indian Ocean and surrounded by perfect white sand beaches, Mauritius is one of the world’s most renowned paradise.

The tropical island off the coast of Africa has a plethora of resorts and offers a wide range of fantastic experiences from hiking through jungle to swimming in beautiful and hard-to-find waterfalls. This makes it a dream holiday destination for tourists from all over the world.