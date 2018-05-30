President Uhuru Kenyatta directs repair of city roads in Sh4b budget

| Published Wed, May 30th 2018 at 13:06, Updated May 30th 2018 at 13:09 GMT +3

President Uhuru Kenyatta

NAIROBI, KENYA: National government has set aside Sh4 billion for road repairs in Nairobi County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta while making the announcement urged county officials to focus first on roads in Eastlands and called on Nairobi residents to help in work supervision.

ALSO READ: Board intrigues at KRA intensify

“We are going to work closely with the county government in improving roads within the city, national government has set aside Sh4b to supplement what Nairobi County is offering for the same. Eastlands roads should be first beneficiary,” he said.

He warned against shoddy work informing the contractors that State will closely monitor the repairs and will do audit after six months of issuing the contract.

“This time round we will keenly monitor and I call upon residents to help also monitor if the contractors are doing good work on the roads,” said Uhuru.

Uhuru reiterated government’s commitment in fighting corruption that has denied Kenyans important services at the grass root level.

“Those who will continue to joke around with the public money should know that their days are numbered and will be in problems. No one should hide under tribe after stealing public money.”

“We are committed in recovering stolen money to help in our projects,” he said. Uhuru was speaking at a ceremony to hand over 50,000 title deeds to Embakasi residents in Nairobi. He ordered Lands Ministry to resolve Embakasi Ranching Company issues in 90 days