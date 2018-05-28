Professional body to blacklist guilty NYS procurement officers

| Published Mon, May 28th 2018 at 13:14, Updated May 28th 2018 at 13:19 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Any procurement officer at the National Youth Service (NYS) who will be found guilty in the Sh9 billion scandal will be blacklisted, a professional body has said.

The Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) has also warned against using procurement officers as a scapegoat in the unfolding scandal.

KISM Chair Eng Chris Oanda said as the umbrella body of procurement officers, they stand on professionalism and just like the government; they are keen on establishing truth behind the siphoning of funds.

And if any of its members is found to have played a role, then the necessary action will be taken.

“KISM will take stern action including de-registration and blacklisting of any of its members found culpable,” said Oanda.

Oanda said until the investigations are complete, no one should point fingers at the procurement officers at NYS. “Until investigations are complete, it is not appropriate that procurement professionals are the guilty persons since the procurement processes involve various persons as demanded by the Act.”

He added that KISM was well aware of the suspension of all procurement officers by CS Margaret Kobia to pave way for investigations.

“KISM does not condone the apparent hijacking of the procurement process at NYS and use of the same as a vehicle for theft of public funds, under whatever circumstances,” said Oanda.

Oanda said procurement officers must resist any intimidation or coercion to engage in or abate in mis-procurement and instead should whistle-blow through the institute or relevant security organs for assistance and redress and must not suffer in silence.

However, Oanda said some organisations have gone ahead to employ unverified procurement officers who could be the individuals behind tendering related corruption.

