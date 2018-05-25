Traders counting losses after flood waters destroy stock

| Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 09:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 18:59 GMT +3

A flooded street in Tala town, Machakos County where several businesses reported huge losses. [Erastus Mulwa, Standard]

Situation blamed on poor drainage in sections of town and failure by a Chinese contractor to construct drainage line

Tabitha Makali, a jua kali trader, says businesses have been badly affected

?Thousands of traders are staring at huge loses as the impact of flooding started being felt in key commercial towns.

Dozens of business establishments in Machakos and Tala towns have been badly affected by the recent floods, with some businesses reporting up to 80 per cent losses.

In Matungulu sub-county, flash floods swept through the commercial capital of Tala and damaged sections of roads, water and sewerage infrastructure, leaving dozens of traders and residents distraught.

Assorted cereals

Paul Mbiti, a prominent cereals trader in Tala, said the floods swept into majority of stores destroying stock worth millions of shillings.

“The amount of losses we are talking about here is running into millions because thousands of bags containing assorted cereals had to be disposed after being completely soaked in water,” said Mbiti.

The trader attributed the severity of the flooding to poor drainage in sections of the town, and particularly failure by a Chinese contractor to construct drainage on the Kangundo-Tala highway which is currently under construction.

According to Irene Nduku, the secretary general of National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Matungulu and Kangundo chapter), the flooding in Tala town is likely to persist if firm measures are not taken to solve the drainage problem.

“The town is one of the fastest growing commercial centres in Kenya and absence of a reliable drainage and sewerage system is a ticking time bomb owing to the rising population and demand for space,” said Ms Nduku.

Key road

In Machakos town, a key road linking Mjini/Kariobangi to Kitui road has been ordered closed after huge cracks degenerated into dangerous rifts along a main bridge.

Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Maliti toured the area last week, accompanied by county engineers and the World Bank-funded contractor -who completed works on the site in December last year.

They said the section of the road posed a big threat to users.

Tabitha Makali, a jua kali trader in the area, said businesses had been badly affected since the closure of the road.

“We have lost so many customers because our businesses are no longer accessible after the road was closed,” said Ms Makali.

[email protected]

