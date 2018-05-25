KEBS raises alarm on bottled water Next Story
Shoe maker Bata banks on fashion trends for growth

By Biko Rading | Published Fri, May 25th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 24th 2018 at 18:27 GMT +3
Bata Global Chief Marketing Officer Mr. Thomas Archer Bata during an interview with the Standard Newspaper.

Global shoe manufacturer Bata has shifted focus to the fashion industry as it seeks to grow its market share.

Chief Marketing Officer Thomas Archer Bata, the great-grandson of founder Tomáš Ba?a, said the firm was keen to cash in on new trends in the dynamic industry.

“What has made us as a family to venture into the fashion industry is the fact that fashion has the power to influence customers. We took part in the Bata Fashion Weekend 2018 in Milan’s prestigious Palazzo Mezzanotte from April 28 to 29," said Mr Bata (pictured) in Nairobi during a tour of the firm’s Africa subsidiaries.

He said the firm planned to set up a shoe manufacturing plant in Nigeria - Africa’s largest economy - by 2020.

Bata urged the Kenyan Government to invest more in electricity and road infrastructure to attract investors. “Kenya is a very unique country based on its strategic location.

"Every investor is looking at Kenya to set up shop,” he said.

