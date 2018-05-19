Land rows jolt city real estate boom Next Story
Nandi community presents views on land injustices to NLC

By Rael Jelimo | Published Sat, May 19th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 18th 2018 at 22:16 GMT +3
National Lands Commission commissioner Emma Muthoni Njogu when she appeared before the National Assembly Lands Committee at County Hall, Nairobi on Monday 03/04/2017 as witness on a petition to remove their chairman Prof.Mohamad Swazuri from office over corruption.PHOTO.BONIFACE OKENDO

The National Land Commission (NLC) held sittings in Nandi County on Thursday to address 40 claims of historical land injustices meted out to the local community.

Commissioners Emma Njogu ,Clement Lenchuru and Samuel Tororei led NLC officials during the hearings at Kapsabet Bible College, where families presented grievances over varied land issues.

 “We received 400 claims countrywide touching on historical land injustices and 10 per cent of the issues are originating from Nandi County,” said Lenchuru.

Residents are laying claim to large-scale tea and sugarcane estates, including Savani, Chemelil and Muhoroni companies, saying families were displaced to create room for cultivation. 

NLC
Nandi
land injustices

