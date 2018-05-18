Police probe death of Garden City boss' wife

| Published Fri, May 18th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 17th 2018 at 23:19 GMT +3

She is suspected to have committed suicide. [Courtesy]

Police are investigating the death of the wife of a director of Garden City Mall at their home in Muthangari, Nairobi.

Police suspect Colombian Atehortua Maria, 43, committed suicide on Wednesday.

Her British husband, James Coulson, told the police he left home at 7.30am to drop their children in school. He returned 15 minutes later but did not find her in their bedroom or living room.

“He found the bathroom locked. He called her but she did not answer. He took a spare key and opened the door only to find the body hanging with a rope around the neck. He called their private doctor who pronounced her dead,” police said.

Mr Coulson said he noticed his wife was in the bathroom when he returned. However, he got suspicious when she stayed too long and decided to check when he realised the bathroom door was locked and there was no response from her.

Police took the body to Lee Funeral Home awaiting a postmortem. Nairobi police boss Joseph ole Tito said Ms Atehortua did not leave a suicide note.

In a statement, Garden City Mall said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the tragic passing of the wife of our managing director. We offer heartfelt condolences to him and his family."

Meanwhile, a three-year-old child was Wednesday night killed in a fire in Nairobi’s Mukuru slums.