Uber to do food delivery business in Kenya Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Sci & Tech

WhatsApp launches major new update that will change the way you chat with friends

By Mirror | Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 14:41, Updated May 17th 2018 at 14:46 GMT +3

In the hopes of improving user experience on the app, WhatsApp has launched a range of new features this week.

WhatsApp has made several improvements to its Groups function, which allow users to chat to multiple people in one conversation.

ALSO READ: Forget social media, motherhood is not easy and glossy as portrayed

Users can now add a description to the Group, to help joining members understand what its purpose is.

In a blog announcing the changes, a spokesperson for WhatsApp said: “A short blurb found under group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines, or topics for the group.

“When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat.”

Group admins have been given more controls in the update, and can now restrict who can change the group’s subject, icon and description.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Catching up on Group chats is also much easier thanks to the update.

The WhatsApp spokesperson explained: “When you've been away from a group chat, quickly catch up on messages that mention or reply to you by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.”

Admins can now remove admin permissions of other group participants, and group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started.

And finally, WhatsApp has also introduced protection so users can’t repeatedly be added to groups they've left.

ALSO READ: Tanzania bloggers win against state crackdown

RELATED TOPICS:
WhatsApp
Social Media
Facebook

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Uhuru ranked second in Facebook following

Uhuru ranked second in Facebook following

Websites you'll be glad you now know about

Websites you'll be glad you now know about

Most Facebook users remain loyal despite privacy scandal

Most Facebook users remain loyal despite privacy scandal

Girl beaten by teachers over Facebook photo

Girl beaten by teachers over Facebook photo

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Sci & Tech

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited