WhatsApp launches major new update that will change the way you chat with friends

| Published Thu, May 17th 2018 at 14:41, Updated May 17th 2018 at 14:46 GMT +3

In the hopes of improving user experience on the app, WhatsApp has launched a range of new features this week.

WhatsApp has made several improvements to its Groups function, which allow users to chat to multiple people in one conversation.

ALSO READ: Forget social media, motherhood is not easy and glossy as portrayed

Users can now add a description to the Group, to help joining members understand what its purpose is.

In a blog announcing the changes, a spokesperson for WhatsApp said: “A short blurb found under group info that allows you to set the purpose, guidelines, or topics for the group.

“When a new person joins a group, the description will show up at the top of the chat.”

Group admins have been given more controls in the update, and can now restrict who can change the group’s subject, icon and description.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Catching up on Group chats is also much easier thanks to the update.

The WhatsApp spokesperson explained: “When you've been away from a group chat, quickly catch up on messages that mention or reply to you by tapping on a new @ button that appears at the bottom right corner of the chat.”

Admins can now remove admin permissions of other group participants, and group creators can no longer be removed from the group they started.

And finally, WhatsApp has also introduced protection so users can’t repeatedly be added to groups they've left.

ALSO READ: Tanzania bloggers win against state crackdown