Government to collect farmers' data in 4 months Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Smart Harvest

Police in Eldoret recover 406 bags of subsidized fertilizer

By Silah Koskei | Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3
[Photo: Courtesy]

Police have seized 406 bags of subsidised fertiliser that was being repackaged into smaller parcels.

A suspect was arrested during the raid by security personnel and the public on a homestead at Chebarus in Kimumu, Moiben sub-county.

ALSO READ: DAP vs NPK: Let’s talk about crop fertilisers

Uasin Gishu Commissioner Abdi Hassan, Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno, Agriculture CEC Samuel Yego and National Cereals and Produce Board regional manager Daniel Kodonyo were present during the raid.

Private residence

“The recovery of the subsidised fertiliser at a private residence is a clear indication that cartels exist and we are investigating one elderly suspect whom we arrested,” said Mr Hassan.

Two machines used to sew gunny bags and 712 empty bags bearing details of three packaging companies were confiscated.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“The suspect was reducing the quantity in the 50kg bag by two kilogrammes,” Hassan said.

RELATED TOPICS:
fertiliser
subsidised fertiliser

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

House team to probe farmers' woes

House team to probe farmers' woes

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Smart Harvest

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited