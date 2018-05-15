Police in Eldoret recover 406 bags of subsidized fertilizer

| Published Tue, May 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 14th 2018 at 22:41 GMT +3

[Photo: Courtesy]

Police have seized 406 bags of subsidised fertiliser that was being repackaged into smaller parcels.

A suspect was arrested during the raid by security personnel and the public on a homestead at Chebarus in Kimumu, Moiben sub-county.

ALSO READ: DAP vs NPK: Let’s talk about crop fertilisers

Uasin Gishu Commissioner Abdi Hassan, Deputy Governor Daniel Chemno, Agriculture CEC Samuel Yego and National Cereals and Produce Board regional manager Daniel Kodonyo were present during the raid.

Private residence

“The recovery of the subsidised fertiliser at a private residence is a clear indication that cartels exist and we are investigating one elderly suspect whom we arrested,” said Mr Hassan.

Two machines used to sew gunny bags and 712 empty bags bearing details of three packaging companies were confiscated.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

“The suspect was reducing the quantity in the 50kg bag by two kilogrammes,” Hassan said.