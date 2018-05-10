Westlands curio shops demolished for road expansion - PHOTOS

| Published Thu, May 10th 2018 at 10:39, Updated May 10th 2018 at 12:20 GMT +3

Curio traders in Westlands, Nairobi County were left counting losses as their roadside shops were demolished on Thursday morning.

The Curio Triangle Market, popular for curio shops selling African jewellery and hand crafts was brought down to create room for road expansion.

Police on guard as the curio stalls are shattered.

Kenya Urban Roads Authority says the expansion will reduce traffic on Lower Kabete and Peponi roads.

Police blocked any access to the Westlands-Sarit Centre roundabout. All traffic to lower kabete and Peponi road diverted to Karuna road. Shattered Triangle Market stalls Flattened structures One of the curio stalls (file) Pick-up loaded with roofing sheets from the demolished structures

