South Africa hits tourism milestone, announces new route to London

SA Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom(centre) with Swaziland representative (R) and a conference attendee taking a selfie after the opening of the Africa Travel Indaba Conference 2018 in ICC centre Durban,SA

South Africa has once again made a major milestone against her competitors in the tourism sector with a new route to London.

The news, confirmed by the South Africa administration, coincided with the Africa Travel Indaba Conference that kicked off on Tuesday in Durban, SA.

At least 22 countries with over 59 businesses have pitched camp in the city to sell their tourist attraction sites. However, despite Kenya being in the initial 21 country list of exhibitors, there was no stand but had a representative in the ministerial talk.

South Africa is one of Kenya’s leading competitors in matters tourism apart from Tanzania. The exhibited business range from accommodation, game reserves,

On Tuesday, just hours before the conference was officially opened by SA Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom, British Airways announced of the direct flights from Durban’s King Shaka Airport to Heathrow.

The news, was described by Kwa Zulu Natal province administration as a major milestone into positioning the beach city of Durban as a favourable tourist ground for United Kingdom nationals.

Hanekom, SA Tourism minister said though the conference in the beginning was to increase the number of local tourists visiting SA cities, the event has grown to a global scale and even other competitive African nations are welcome to take part.

"There is no continent with more potential to grow like Africa. This is the only place," said Hanekom.

According to figures by the United Nation World Travel Organisation (UNWTO), the number of international tourists who visited Africa went up by eight percent.

"We believe that the momentum is with us and that it can be sustained in an era when global travellers are looking for authentic immersive experiences that leave them inedible memories of extraordinary encounters," said SA Tourism Chief Executive Officer Sisa Ntshona.

The 2018 Economic Survey released this month noted that this surge also spread to Kenya.

A big chunk of the visitors (68 per cent) came in for holiday followed by business (13.7 per cent).

"This was attributed to the increase in the number of international visitor arrivals that rose by 8.1 per cent from 1,339.7 thousand in 2016 to 1,448.8 thousand in 2017," the report read it in part?.