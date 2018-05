| Published Tue, May 8th 2018 at 14:11, Updated May 8th 2018 at 14:32 GMT +3

KPA flooded

The ongoing rains and subsequent flash floods have wreaked havoc countrywide leading to loss of lives, destruction of property and resources worth billions of shillings and loss of lives countrywide.

The Kenya Ports Authority headquarters in Mombasa County also fell victim as the heavy downpour left the premises flooded.

ALSO READ: Pupil killed, two others injured as classroom wall collapses

Loaded trucks making their way through a flooded road.

Kenya Ports Authority