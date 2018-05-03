Now Airtel joins the 4G party

| Published Thu, May 3rd 2018 at 00:00, Updated May 3rd 2018 at 00:02 GMT +3

Airtel launches 4G Service. [Photo: Courtesy]

Competition for mobile internet users among operators is set to intensify following the launch of a fast service by Airtel Kenya.

The firm yesterday launched its 4G service, becoming the latest operator to use faster internet speeds to try to attract more users to its network.

The firm said the new service would initially be available in Mombasa and Nairobi but added that it would in the coming months roll out 4G to other major towns.

“Airtel is committed to continually innovate and improve the quality of its products and services for a delightful customer experience. We believe we have launched our 4G service at the most opportune time, especially now that many customers have access to more 4G-enabled handsets and devices,” said Airtel Kenya Managing Director Prasanta Das Sarma at the launch in Nairobi.

Boycott order

While the firm might be joining the 4G party late, mobile internet is one of the most lucrative segments for telecommunication firms. In addition to Safaricom that has had 4G services for four years now, Telkom Kenya and Jamii Telecom (Faiba) launched similar services last year.

Airtel hopes to build on the subscriber growth experienced over the past year following the launch of its fast internet services. The firm grew subscribers to 7.3 million in the quarter to December from 6.1 million in September 2017, largely due to Opposition leader Raila Odinga's call to his supporters to boycott its rival, Safaricom, after last year’s disputed presidential election.

Mobile internet is at currently the fastest growing segment in the telecommunications industry, with the mobile phone being the gadget that most Kenyans use to gain access to the web.

According to data by the Communications Authority of Kenya, mobile data subscriptions account for 98 per cent of the 33.4 million internet subscribers in the country.

