County sets Sh350 million to pay contractors

| Published Tue, May 1st 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 30th 2018 at 21:46 GMT +3

Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi

The Laikipia county government has set aside Sh350 million to pay contractors, the governor has announced.

Speaking during a meeting with more than 1,800 county employees yesterday, Governor Ndiritu Muriithi said contractors' dues should not be delayed.

ALSO READ: Tomato factory will help solve issue of produce waste

He ordered departmental officers to hasten the inspection of projects for the payments to be made.

The administration has yet to settle bills inherited from the previous administration.

Of the Sh1.2 billion pending bills, about Sh500 million worth of projects did not have the right documentation while the other projects have not been approved for payment as they were not supervised on time.

“We are exercising a strict cash flow management and this fund will guarantee timely payment of contractors and services rendered to the county,” said Mr Muriithi.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

The new arrangement, he said, would help reduce corruption, poor workmanship, and delays.

The arrangement is also meant to help overcome budgetary constraints and other problems that have been responsible for delays in construction and payment of contractors.

Muriithi ordered the ministerial departments to inspect unpaid projects by tomorrow and pay those done satisfactorily.

“We expect the county officers to be facilitative so that whenever one finishes a construction or any other project, they move with speed to facilitate inspection and not be a hindrance to service delivery,” he said.

ALSO READ: Two Laikipia County officers killed by bandits

He told contractors to do a good job, adding that they should not do substandard works while eyeing the money that has been set aside.

“After the contractor is done with their projects, our officers are under instruction to conduct inspection for compliance and issue certificates of completion and if we are satisfied, the contractors will be paid.”