Activist challenges government’s e-Citizen digital payments service

Published Tue, April 24th 2018

Activist Okiya Omtatah

An activist has sued the Government over its digital payments platforms. Okiya Omtatah argues that procurement of the e-Citizen digital payments service provider’s platform violated the law, as it was single sourced.

In an application at the Milimani Law Courts, the human rights activist said: “The seven digital payment options on the e-Citizen portal were procured in contravention of (constitutional provisions) governing public procurement, and the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA).”

Mr Omtatah said the administrative fee of Sh50 charged per transaction, which is paid over and above the transaction fees, is unjustified, exorbitant and exploitative. He said the fee was above the market rate for such services and was set without any benefit of a market survey as stipulated under Section 54 (2) of the PPADA.

He said the Government had not demonstrated that the funds collected through the portal were deposited in the Consolidated Fund's National Exchequer account, as required by law, nor had it disclosed the amount raised and how it has been used.

He wants the respondents compelled to fairly, transparently, competitively and cost-effectively procure digital payments options for the government’s e-Citizen.go.ke strictly according to the law.

He also wants the court to annul?, in its entirety, the single sourcing/direct procurement of digital and order for a period not exceeding six months to allow the respondent time to regularize the procurement from private service providers of digital payments options for e-Citizen.

The respondents include CS National Treasury and the Attorney General.