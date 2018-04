| Published Fri, April 20th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 19th 2018 at 21:33 GMT +3

The Raiya site located in Garissa County. [Photo/Standard]

Azuri Technologies has been named on the list of one of the most promising private tech ventures in Europe.

The commercial provider of PayGo solar home systems for rural off-grid homes is on the Red Herring Top 100 Europe list.

The Red Herring editorial team selected the most innovative companies from a pool of hundreds from across Europe.

The nominees were evaluated on a quantitative and qualitative criterion, which included disruptive impact, market footprint and proof of concept.