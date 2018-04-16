Kenyans angered by delays in power tokens delivery

| Published Mon, April 16th 2018 at 11:44, Updated April 16th 2018 at 18:22 GMT +3

Kenya Power reading meters

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenyans have expressed their frustration over the delays in getting power tokens from the Kenya Power and Lighting Company.

Majority said they are unable to get the tokens after paying through Safaricom’s M-pesa 24-hours after making the transaction. The company’s lines 0703070707 and 0732 170 170 meant to respond to customer’s queries are also busy throughout.

Many consumers said they were forced to stay without power even after making the payments and money deducted from their mobile money wallet.

A consumer who spoke to standard digital said that he first paid Sh500 and when it took time to get response from the provider he topped up another Sh 200.

“I paid for the meter number 37150719542 at around 8.43 pm on Sunday night, KPLC responded and asked me to add more than Sh322 to get credit of which I complied adding Sh 400. I have not received any message from them up to now,” said the consumer.

“It is so disappointing especially when you try to reach them via phone and the lines are engaged throughout.”

Some complained of having sent cash through virtual platforms several times as the unprecedented delays in generation 20-digit code that is fed into the meters worsened.

Kenya Power advised its customers through short messages to purchase the tokens from its banking halls that are however in major towns.

On social media, the consumers started complaining as early as April 14.

Four hours ago Titus Kipkorir tweeted titus kipkorir‏ @tituskipkorir7 #kplccustomercare MDF9UGKWY7 Confirmed. Ksh500.00 sent to KPLC PREPAID for account 37172883946 on 15/4/18 at 1:49 PM New M-PESA balance is Ksh1,734.70. Transaction cost, Ksh22.00. Since yesterday and I haven't received my tokens

Gituru Mwai‏ @gitweeta 2h2 hours ago You buy tokens, wait 24+ hours with no reply, MPESA has already deducted the amount you spent, you get this message, KPLC lines have not gone through for more than 4 hours. @KenyaPower_Care what are we supposed to do now?

Dino Haji‏ @dinowz32 Apr 14

@kplccustomercare What is happening ? Bought tokens yesterday for Mtr no.14234727692 #KPLC

Terence Naika‏ @Terrenzano 7m7 minutes ago

@KenyaPower_Care MDG6UXD276 Confirmed. Ksh500.00 sent to KPLC PREPAID for account 14140182669 on 16/4/18 at 9:29 AM no token received yet.

@kabura_legacy 24m24 minutes ago 24hrs n sill no token???MDF2UBO50M Confirmed. Ksh100.00 sent to KPLC PREPAID for account 14271735061 on 15/4/18 at 9:57 AM @KenyaPower_Care Anything wrong on my side?

‏ @jesang_ Why should Kenya Power use 3rd parties to collect payments from its customers? Why should customers be charged when paying bills? Kenyan stop feeding cartels, enough is enough.