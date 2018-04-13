Motorists can now clock 110kph along Thika Road

| Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 09:53, Updated April 13th 2018 at 10:01 GMT +3

Police officer monitoring traffic along Kenyan Highway (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Motorists have applauded the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) for upping the speed limit along Thika Road to 110kph.

Matatus however will have to keep at the recommended 80kph for public service vehicles. According to Kenha, only motorists on the 42-kilometre stretch from Nairobi to Thika will enjoy the revised limits.

ALSO READ: Ministry’s new transport plans for five other Nairobi roads

Kenha’s corporate affairs manager Charles Njogu said: “The 110kph is the maximum recommended speed for the design of this road. It does not apply across all roads.” He added that: “Each road has its specific maximum design speed, taking into account factors such as the terrain the road passes through, traffic count, pedestrian traffic, other road users’ safety and the number of lanes.”

Motorists Association of Kenya chairman Peter Murima says the move was long overdue. He says previous speed variations on the highway were to blame for accidents.