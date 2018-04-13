Court stops order in sugar tax row Next Story
Miraa traders cry foul over Tanzania’s sanctions

By Wainaina Ndung'u | Published Fri, April 13th 2018 at 00:00, Updated April 12th 2018 at 21:52 GMT +3
Miraa traders in business near Pumwani hospital in Eastleigh. [Photo by David Gichuru/Standard]

Miraa traders want the national government to stop the clampdown on Kenyan dealers in neighbouring Tanzania, where the stimulant is outlawed.

Citing Tanzania’s own official figures, the Nyambene Miraa Traders Association (Nyamita) termed the clampdown "regrettable".

Tabling the 2018-2019 budget in the Dodoma-based Parliament on April 4, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said in six months between June 2017 and January 18, the Tanzania Drugs Control and Enforcement Authority had intercepted and destroyed 7.4 tonnes of miraa and 64.5 hectares of the crop.

“Following these efforts, Tanzania has been recognised by the Commission for Narcotic Drugs 61st meeting held in Vienna, Austria, in March this year where we were pronounced an exemplary country in the anti-drugs crackdown," Tanzanian media quoted the prime minister telling Parliament.

Miraa farmers

Nyamita wants the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to intervene and stop miraa traders in Tanzania from being persecuted.

“We don't know how many miraa traders may be in jail in Tanzania but we are afraid the numbers may be very high,” said Nyamita chairman Kimathi Munjuri yesterday.

According to lobbies, small quantities of the stimulant still enter Tanzania, where trading, consumption and cultivation of the crop remain illegal.

Meanwhile, several nominating bodies were yesterday set to complete the submission of new members of the task force that will unlock the Sh2.2 billion budgetary allocation to the sub-sector held up at the Treasury.

Among members to the team is the county government, which will send four representatives. Tharaka Nithi and Embu will have one representative each.

