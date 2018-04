| Published Thu, April 12th 2018 at 14:38, Updated April 12th 2018 at 14:43 GMT +3

Treasury CS Henry Rotich (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya will sell 15-year and 20-year Treasury bonds worth a total of Sh 40 billion this month, the central bank said on Thursday.

The bank said it would receive bids for the two bonds, which will be re-opened from previous issues, until April 24, and auction them a day later.

The 15-year bond has a 12.500 percent coupon, while the 20-year has a coupon of 13.200 percent.