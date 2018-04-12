Kenya Homes Expo opens today, runs up to Sunday

| Published Thu, April 12th 2018 at 09:43, Updated April 12th 2018 at 09:44 GMT +3

The 26th edition of Kenya Homes Expo kicks off today at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre and runs up to Sunday. This year’s edition is named the Blue Triangle Cement Homes Expo after the title sponsor.

This year’s edition features a long line of regular and new exhibitors.

The expo hosts exhibitors from real estate and allied sectors showcasing home and home improvement, and lifestyle products.

Among the exhibitors will be Newmatic Appliances, a leading kitchen appliances dealers from Singapore. Newmatic set up shop in Nairobi a few years ago. “Our African market has taken shape as well, and a robust and rapidly developing niche is currently the story for our Kenyan business,” said Behram Baluch, founder and managing director, Newmatic Africa

“Newmatic has become synonymous with trendy and state-of-the-art kitchen appliances that are not only modern, but have dramatically influenced how the Kenyan households make their choices on such important kitchen appliances,” he said.

“We keep this as our promise, that our appliances will never fail you. As far as we are concerned, we are your kitchen partners for life. We are here to stay, and to make your kitchen a place in which to stay,” said Dave Choy, founder and CEO Newmatic PTE Ltd.

During the expo, Newmatic Appliances will be exhibiting some of its range of products, and has a special offer for the event; offering a stylish hob, hood and an oven, to expo attendants for Sh89,000, with buyers getting a gift constituting about 19 pieces of cookware.

The Kenya Homes Expo is the largest homes exhibition in the country, and has been running for more than 13 years. The entry fee is Sh200.