Joshua Oigara re-appointed KCB Chief Executive Officer for a four-year term

By Reuters | Published Wed, April 11th 2018 at 14:24, Updated April 11th 2018 at 14:33 GMT +3
Joshua Oigara, KCB Group Chief Executive Officer (PHOTO: FILE)

NAIROBI, KENYA: KCB Group has re-appointed Chief Executive Officer Joshua Oigara for a new four-year term, Kenya’s biggest bank by assets said.

In a report seen by Reuters on Wednesday, the bank said Oigara’s appointment was effective from January 1. He was first appointed to the position in January 2013.

ALSO READ: KCB sends home 709 amid rising employee costs

The bank, which also operates in neighbouring Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, posted a flat 2017 pretax profit of Sh29.1 billion after achieving 10 percent growth the previous year.

