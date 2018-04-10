Lessons from Dar projects

| Published Tue, April 10th 2018 at 10:10, Updated April 10th 2018 at 10:13 GMT +3

Tanzanian President John Pombe Maghufuli

It would be prudent for Kenya to learn from recent developments in Tanzania. First, in President John Magufuli’s own words: “We have the funds to finance the construction of the standard gauge railway running from Dar-es-Salaam to Isaka.”

“We also have the resources to fund the construction of the Stlegier Gorge hydroelectricity project.” President Magufuli’s statement is bolstered by reports that Tanzania has already paid more than Sh50 billion ($500 million) to a Turkish firm, Yapi Merkezi, and a Portuguese firm, Mota-Engil, for the construction of the second phase of the project.

The first phase that will run from Dar-es-Salaam to Morogoro, a distance of 205 kilometres and costing Sh120 billion ($1.2 billion) was awarded in February last year. Tanzania is also planning to build the Stiegler’s Gorge hydroelectric power project along the Rufiji River. Its completion will add an extra 2,100 megawatts (MW) of electricity to the country’s existing 1,500 MW against a demand of 1,352 MW.

Tanzania’s decision to fund projects that it considers critical to its own development stems from its development partners’ reluctance to buy into its vision.

The World Bank seems to have grown cold feet in financing hydro-electric projects due to pressure from environmental activists.

Held hostage

The latest developments in Dar-es-Salaam suggest that Magufuli has decided to follow Addis Ababa’s lead.

This demonstrates to the rest of the world that Africa is ready to go it alone and that its development will no longer be held hostage by other countries’ interests.

President Magufuli’s decision to finance the construction of his country’s SGR project appears to have arisen from China’s reluctance to finance it while still mulling over requests to extend the SGR line to Uganda.

The jury is still out, however, whether Dar can carry out huge projects given it said to be struggling to meet its revenue targets, according to recent budget statement. Infrastructure Development CS James Macharia needs to audit and find out why Tanzania has outpaced his officials in the planning for the construction of the Malindi-Bagamoyo Road.

Until the Director-General at Africa Development Bank Gabriel Negatu, blew the whistle late last month, the expectation was that any delay on the joint project would come from Tanzania.

To learn that it is Kenya that is dragging its feet is something of a disappointment and raises troubling questions.

Mbatau Wa Ngai