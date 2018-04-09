CS Juma hails Kenya’s exploration into space

| Published Mon, April 9th 2018 at 11:13, Updated April 9th 2018 at 11:21 GMT +3

Foreign CS Monica Juma says the launch is a milestone in Kenya’s exploration into space

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya’s first Satellite, a Cube Satellite (CubeSat) has been launched into the International Space Station in Florida.

“This is a milestone in Kenya’s exploration into space,” CS Foreign Affairs Monica Juma said.

The Cube Satellite was developed by the University of Nairobi in collaboration with the University of Rome. The selected team was first announced during the TICAD VI, as a beneficiary of the first round of the KiboCUBE Programme.

KiboCUBE is an initiative that offers educational and research institutions from developing countries, the opportunity to deploy cube satellites (CubeSats) from the Japanese Kibo module of the International Space Station (ISS).

The Kenyan Cube Satellite developed under the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), which is Japan’s National Aero-space agency programme was delivered to JAXA on January 16, 2018 in preparation for its deployment into space.

A team from the University of Nairobi, handed over to JAXA the Satellite it had developed known as “First Kenya University Nano Satellite-Precursor Flight” (1KUNS-PF) at the JAXA Tsukuba Space Centre.

“Kenya is very proud to be associated and involved through TICAD VI in the development of the Satellite. we hope this is only a beginning of many collaborations and initiatives for Kenya under the KiboCUBE programme,” CS Monica Said.

The deployment of the satellite into space will take place in late May, 2018.