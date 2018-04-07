Private villas in Ongata Rongai generate buzz in real estate scene Previous Story
Tanzania launches 240 MW power plant in bid to ease shortages

By Reuters | Published Sat, April 7th 2018 at 17:13, Updated April 7th 2018 at 17:15 GMT +3

Tanzania has launched a power plant with a capacity of 240 megawatts (MW).

The natural gas-powered Kinyerezi II plant, which began operating Tuesday, was built on the outskirts of Tanzania’s commercial capital Dar es Salaam by Japan-based Sumitomo Corp using combined-cycle technology for 798 billion shillings ($353.72 million).

Eighty-five percent of the cost was covered through a loan from a Japanese bank, a Tanzanian presidency statement said.

Tanzanian newspapers said Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation had provided the loan.

“We expect to complete two more projects here in Kinyerezi, which will also employ natural gas and generate 600 megawatts,” Energy Minister Medard Kalemani said.

