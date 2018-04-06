Camon X is the latest Tecno mobile flagship to hit market

| Published Fri, April 6th 2018 at 01:36, Updated April 6th 2018 at 01:50 GMT +3

Tecno Mobile has launched its latest phone mobile Camon X.

Transsion Holdings, makers of Tecno Mobile have launched Camon X in an event that was held in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tecno Mobile enjoys a huge market base in Africa and the launch taking place on African soil was more of an appreciation to their customers across Africa.

The event was attended by Nigeria’s Minister of Communication Abdur-Raheem Adebayo Shittu who praised Transsion Holding for providing three thousand jobs for Nigerians, however he noted that it was important that investors put up manufacturing firms in the West African country.

Earlier during a press briefing Tecno General Manager, Stephen Ha said ‘Camon X comes with one of the best picture features and will definitely be a hit with the youth who love taking selfies’ Tecno top managers and Nigerian government officials displaying the newly launched Camon X.

The new phone comes with a 24 megapixel front camera and a 16 megapixel back camera, it also comes in two versions Camon X and Camon X pro which has a bigger RAM and storage capacity of 64GB.

The device is loaded with MediaTek Helio P23 chips set which makes its Octa-core processor to be among the fastest in the mobile market industry. The two models of Camon X have a non-removable 3750 mAh battery.

On matters of security, the device come with face recognition feature in addition to fingerprint scanner.

Transsion Holdings Vice president Andy Yan revealed that Tecno has partnered with Google to produce a range of affordable smartphones.

“We take insights from our end users consumers’ habits, preferences and needs, to develop the next product that fits perfectly into their lifestyles. We are delighted to announce our partnership with Google.” Said Yan.

The Camon X which operates on Android 8.1 Oreo with a CPU of Octa-core 2.0GHz is set to shake up the African mobile with Transsion Holdings believing that the launch will increase their dominance in the market.