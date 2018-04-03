?Beacon erection commences at controversial Mwea scheme

| Published Tue, April 3rd 2018 at 08:25, Updated April 3rd 2018 at 08:29 GMT +3

Farmers at the Mwea irrigation scheme

In summary Final phase of demarcating disputed 44,000 acres begins

Some residents want exercise repeated, but county and State officials say the ownership row is no more

Surveyors have started the final phase of subdividing the controversy-ridden Mwea settlement scheme in Mbeere South.

The land was subdivided in 2016 and 7,232 titles issued.

The 44,000 acre land has been the centre of an ownership controversy that has been unresolved for more than 30 years.

Last year, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered a review of title deeds in the scheme to ensure fairness in the allocation of the land.

Speedy conclusion

Speaking during a campaign rally in Mwea, Uhuru called for a speedy conclusion to the long-running tussle.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

Government surveyors last week pitched camp at the expansive scheme and started erecting beacons mainly to show land allocated for public utilities.

This comes a few weeks after the county lands department, the county assembly, and the security team held a public participation forum at Mashamba village amid resistance from some residents.

Those opposed to the subdivision say it locked out some genuinely landless residents.

Mbeere South Deputy County Commissioner Beverly Oporwa said the process kicked off well and denied reports of tension circulated on social media.

“The process started by erecting beacons on land meant for public utilities such as hospitals, schools and markets. We conducted a series of meetings to marshal support from the public ahead of the exercise,” she said.

She added that the subdivision would pave the way for the development of the area and enhancement of security since plots have been set aside for police posts and chiefs’ camps.

Mbeere South OCPD Ahmed Mohamed warned social media users against inciting residents to oppose the exercise, saying suspects would be traced and prosecuted.

County Lands CEC Josphat Kithumbu said the exercise would be completed in two weeks.

Mr Kithumbu said the process of surveying and issuing titles was done according to the relevant laws and that all stakeholders, including the Ministry of Lands, the National Land Commission, and the Attorney General’s office, were involved.

Missed allocations

Makima MCA Philip Nzangi and his Mwea counterpart, Mwaluko have called for a repeat of the subdivision, arguing that many deserving beneficiaries missed out on the allocations.

But the lands department has insisted that the process was fair, adding that the few genuine cases that could have mistakenly been left out would be considered later.

Kithumbu said the allocations were final and that what was once the Mwea settlement scheme would be owned by individuals.

[email protected]