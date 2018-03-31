Avocado exports grow to Sh6.5 billion

| Published Sat, March 31st 2018 at 12:37, Updated March 31st 2018 at 12:39 GMT +3

Avocado

Kenya has increased the avocado exports to Sh6.5 billion in the last four years.

Export Processing Council boss Peter Biwott said in 2016 Kenya exported 46.7 tonnes of the fruit up from 38.9 tonnes in 2015 valued at Sh5.2 billion.

Speaking after meeting officials of the International Trade Centre (ITC), Mr Biwott announced plans to increase production of avocados to service the huge market across the globe.

ITC officials are producing a film on the Netherlands Trust Fund III-Avocado Project in Kenya that seeks to improve export of the fruit.

Under the project, 11 companies and 294 farmers’ who are members of nine Murang’a self-help groups that grow avacados successfully attained Global GAP Certification.

“A total of 142 new orders mainly from EU market were reported by the beneficiary companies and an average increase of 156 percentage in the volume of exports,” said Biwot.

