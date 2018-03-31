The ABCDE of basil growing

| Published Sat, March 31st 2018 at 12:01, Updated March 31st 2018 at 12:05 GMT +3

A few weeks ago, I visited a popular farmers’ Facebook page and came across an interesting discussion on little known herb — basil. Farmers wanted to know more about it. Basil is a versatile aromatic herb in the mint family. The herb has received a lot of attention from farmers due to burgeoning market demand from Europe and United Arab Emirates.

This rising demand is driven by health conscious middle-class who want the plant for its many health benefits. Progressive farmers can leverage on the rising demand to move away from traditional crops whose proceeds have left most of them poor. As the demand is increasing, production of basil is still low. Kenyan farmers are on meeting six per cent of the demand in the international market.

Planting

Growing basil is simple. Although the crop can be grown in open fields, growing in a greenhouse ensures good quality crop that meets market requirements.

Basil is first raised in a nursery four to six weeks before transplanting. The crop requires sufficient water especially the first three weeks after planting. From the fourth week, the amount of water is minimised.

The crop thrives in wide range of soils provided they are well-drained with a pH range of 5.5 to 7.5. The crop takes 42 days to mature producing light green silky leaves with a strong smell. The leaves are harvested after every 10 days. Basil needs shade and heat to thrive. It cannot survive the chilly night condition.

Do market research

Basil can be grown in most parts of the country. All it requires is that you must do a soil analysis and a comprehensive market research. You need to get good quality seeds for a quality produce. Invest in a good storage facility to maintain farm freshness.

If you are targeting the export market, you will be expected to conform to Global GAP Certification and Euro GAP which include good chemical store, a hand washing unit, a foot bath and good water supply.

Such farming practices include pest management and use of certified propagated materials plus traceability.

Interested farmers have to undergo training by the exporting firms, to understand the quality requirements for export. After harvesting, farmers have to sort, grade and package the produce on their own before delivering it to the airport.

Poor quality is rejected

Knowledge on the quality of leaves and stems required in the international market is critical. As much as the demand for basil is huge, poor quality produce is not accepted.

Basil is low maintenance because it is resistant to pests and diseases. Occasionally thrips and downey mildew might attack but they are easily controlled by pesticides. Field hygiene is important in controlling pests and diseases.

Drip irrigation is the most preferred method of watering as minimises the wetting of leaves which can be a source of disease.

A standard green house of a dimension of 8 metres by 30 metres would produce up 100 kilos of basil. A kilo of basil sells at Sh200. From a quarter of a plot a farmer can harvest 40 to 50 kilos or slightly more.

Varieties

Sweet basil is the most preferred variety. Other varieties are Camphor and African blue. The herb is used to treat a wide variety of diseases.

It is also common for anti-inflammatory properties and it is known to stimulate circulation, immune response and anti-oxidants.

Basil is also used as a spice in preparing Italian, and Thai foods.

The herb is rich in vitamin K and beta carotene. After maturity, harvesting can continue for many seasons depending on good husbandry.

Harvesting is by use of secateurs and is done in the morning when the crop is fresh and moist to avoid wilting and to maintain freshness. Harvest leaves by pinching them from the stems any time after the young plants have reached a height of six to eight inches.

Pinch the leaves from the tips of the stems to encourage the plant to branch and make more leaves. Try to keep the stems pinched even if you don’t use the leaves; otherwise, the plant will begin to flower and make seeds, and will stop producing leaves. Sprigs are cut according to the customers’ specifications.

[George Mbakaya is an expert on sustainable agriculture and agricultural solutions]