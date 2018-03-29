Garden City developer breaks ground for Grade A office, business park

| Published Thu, March 29th 2018 at 12:49, Updated March 29th 2018 at 13:00 GMT +3

Ben Woodhams Managing Director Knight Frank, Koome Gikunda Director Actis, Kabir Chal Principal ACTIS and Garden City Managing Director Chris Coulson examine the Garden City architectural model board during the breaking ground and commencement of construction for the first commercial office phase of Garden City Business Park.(James Wanzala,Standard)

Actis, which owns Garden City Mall, has broken ground for a mixed user business park that will consist of commercial office space in phase one.

Although the owners did not disclose the cost of the project, it’s a multi-billion project, set to be completed in May 2019, will bring Garden City’s total project value - including the mall - to $540 million Sh54.4 billion. This is according to Garden City Managing Director Chris Coulson.

“The first phase will consist of two blocks of office space that will bring 12,500 square feet of lettable modern Grade A offices on Thika Road, which currently doesn’t have any other integrated retail, office or leisure facilities. It’s an ideal location for any cooperate headquarters with its own dedicated entrance and access to over 100 shops and restaurants at the mall alongside our Garden City apartments and townhouses,” said Coulson on Tuesday.

Koome Gikunda, Director Actis, the developer said: “The mall, which welcomes 400,000 shoppers a month is growing from strength to strength, with IMAX and Shoprite’s Choppies due to open as anchor tenant after the exit of Nakumatt Supermarket.With the breaking ground for the first phase of the business park, it will be the next big step in completing our vision of live, work and play concept.”

Coulson said the parking ratio for the office spaces, which will be six-floor buildings, will be four cars for every 1,000 square feet.

The contractor for the business spark is Mentor Management Turner and Townsend. Knight Frank will be the managers of the property.

According to Coulson, the office space will be rented out at Sh130 per square feet. The same in Westlands is Sh150 per square feet.

The business park will also have a health facility, two hotels and over 400 apartments and townhouses in the phase two.