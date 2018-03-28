Kenya to scrap work permits for Hong Kong investors Previous Story
NEMA invites comments for road inside Nairobi Park

By Fredrick Obura | Published Wed, March 28th 2018 at 14:58, Updated March 28th 2018 at 15:24 GMT +3
Part of Nairobi National Park

NAIROBI, KENYA: NEMA has sent out a 30 day public notice for submission of comments in regards to the proposed inland container depot Nairobi access road line along the inner boundary of Nairobi National Park.

Kenya Railways is proposing to construct a 4.153km access road linking the Nairobi Inland Container Depot (ICD) to the Southern Bypass road along the inner boundary of the Nairobi National Park.

The road’s starting point will connect the west entrance of the ICD running through the inner boundary of the park and the end forming a partial “pear-shaped” interchange with the Southern bypass road.

“We have received report on the above project pursuant to laid down regulations,” said NEMA’s Director General through a public notice.

“Members of the public have upto April 28 to assist the Authority in the decision making process for this project,” added the Director.

 

According to local media report, a stakeholder’s forum called on behalf of Kenya Railways by Environment Management Consultancy held at Kenya Wildlife Service March received disapproval from the public.

Participants raised issues on why the road was not planned when the SGR and Southern bypasses were being aligned and why the public consultation was taking place whereas the route the road is to take has already been marked and clearance is ongoing.

