Futuristic Technology – TECNO’s New Smartphone Could Come with A Blink and Snap Technology

| Published Wed, March 21st 2018 at 13:13, Updated March 21st 2018 at 13:15 GMT +3

Our generation has experienced all sorts of technological advancements that it is presently difficult to imagine an innovation and tag it as impossible. From sending a man to the moon to self-driving cars and mobile phone’s having a personal assistant, you’d be forced to wonder what other inventions the future generation will be fueling – a new Internet perhaps? We will never know.

Nevertheless, going by the rumors floating around the internet, Africa’s leading smartphone brand TECNO Mobile is set to unleash another smartphone wonder from its CAMON series which we hear will be showcased sometime in April at a Global Spring Launch which will happen in Lagos and our sources made sure to inform us that the event will be one that has never been graced the shores of Africa before.

Nonetheless, the device to be launched is said to debut a futuristic “blink and snap”. The technology is expected to better the process of capturing photos on a smartphone. Arguably, smartphone makers have realized that beyond camera ratings, other elements such as the accessibility of the camera, the focus speed and the ease of capturing images amongst others are also important/central.

With the “blink and snap” technology on the TECNO device (that is, if the rumors are true), photography enthusiasts will be able to capture an image when the camera is in Selfie mode by just blinking their eyes. With the speed of their blink, users will be able to capture multiple fast-moving actions as they happen – ingenious.

Though we have not been able to lay our hands on - even a spy shot of the device however, we have received intel from reliable sources that this highly sort after device will be available in local markets starting from early second quarter.

Avoid fake news! Subscribe to the Standard SMS service and receive factual, verified breaking news as it happens. Text the word 'NEWS' to 22840

However, all we have heard from our sources states that the new device will flaunt several upgrades on the camera which will leave users amazed.

We are on standby to experience this device and as soon as we get more verifiable information concerning the device, you can be rest assured we will share it with you. But, for now our fingers are crossed.