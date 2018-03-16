Innovation Summit 2018: Creating everyday essentials with future focus

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 12:01, Updated March 16th 2018 at 12:08 GMT +3

Officials at the Innovation Summit 2018

Steve Jobs said that “innovation is the only way to win”. Dentsu Aegis Network, a Communication and marketing giant held its first ever Innovation Summit on Wednesday March 7, 2018 at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Nairobi. The Summit dubbed, ‘Innovating the way brands are built’ was organised by DAN Kenya in conjunction with their South African team.

The main aim of the event was to probe attendees to think of revolutionary ways of advertising, marketing and in creation of everyday essentials with a future focus.

The Dentsu Aegis Network Kenya CEO Christopher Madison welcomed the South African team led by the CEO Dawn Rowlands, Chief Strategy Michael Zylstra, Insights and Innovation Director John Byron and Communications Executive Kelly Moses. Representatives from across blue chip companies and staff from Dentsu Aegis Network Kenya offices rendered themselves protégés and thronged the Summit to tap into the upheaval knowledge.

Dawn highlighted some of the disruptions that have occurred in the market and she emphasized that it is important to shift from a Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) world to a Dynamic, Exciting, Limitless and Instant world (DELI). Michael Zylstra threw in practical examples as he condemned creation of products that do not help solve anything in the name of innovation.

Managing Directors, Samantha Kipury and Joel Rao from Carat Kenya and iProspect Kenya respectively presented on the changing face of media where they talked about how innovation can enable clients to market their products and services effectively through programmatic systems. They also revealed that a Consumer Connections System (CCS) which is a bespoke data research panel is in the pipeline and will be launched in two months’ time. Byron John glued everything together at the end as he explained the process of unlocking innovation at the workplace.

The summit proved successful as one of the clients lionized one of the brands under Dentsu Aegis Network, Carat Kenya for their efforts that enabled them to scoop awards while another applauded the event saying that it was an eye opening event that should be carried out bi-annually being one of the only agency led events that is specifically geared towards future proofing client’s businesses.