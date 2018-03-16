Assembly seeks Sh 355 million to build speaker residence, lounge for MCAs

| Published Fri, March 16th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 16th 2018 at 00:01 GMT +3

The new Kiambu County Speaker Stephen Ndichu being congratulated by immediate former speaker Irungu Gathii as the deputy Governor Dr James Nyoro and senator Kimani Wamatangi (left). [Photo by Kamau Maichuhie/Standard]

Kiambu County Assembly speaker might in the near future have an official residence worth millions of shillings.

Canteens and a lounge will also be built for the Members of the County Assembly, if the county's budget plans see the light of day.

These are some of the projects envisaged in the county fiscal strategy paper prepared by the assembly’s Finance, Budget and Appropriation committee, which was tabled at the assembly on Wednesday.

The assembly will be allocated Sh105 million to acquire a one-acre parcel, construct and equip the speaker's residence in line with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) regulations dated October 24, 2016.

The assembly will also be allocated Sh80 million to build two canteens for the assembly members of staff and a further Sh80 million for the MCAs' lounge.

A further Sh20 million will go towards renovation of assembly offices while another Sh70 million will be used in lighting up, repairing and installing CCTV cameras on the pathways used to access the assembly's precincts.

Ward reps are expected to debate the fiscal paper and either adopt, reject or make amendments to it.

The tabling of the County Fiscal Strategy paper comes soon after Governor Ferdinand Waititu pledged that MCAs would soon get a restaurant befitting their status.

In the Fiscal Strategy paper, the county assembly is earmarked to spend Sh1.2 billion, county executive Sh385 million and County Public Service Board Sh68 million.

The finance and Planning department total expenditure is put at Sh1.2 billion, Administration and Public Service Sh726 million, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries Sh725 million, Water, Environment and Natural resources Sh608 million while Health department has been allocated Sh4 billion.

The paper indicates the country’s total recurrent expenditure is expected to rise in 2018-2019 financial year to Sh 0 billion from Sh9.4 billion in 2017-2018 financial year.