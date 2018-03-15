World trends place Kenya on bright side

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 10:44, Updated March 15th 2018 at 10:48 GMT +3

A house in Kenya

Deloitte’s Africa construction trends report has placed Kenya in the lead among its East African peers as other recent real estate reports also point out a growing number of super-rich who are willing to buy homes in Kenya, placing its home market on the right side of things.

Kenyans are reported to own an average of 1.9 homes as primary residences and second homes, which are not bought as investments.

Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2018 also indicates that Kenya remains an investment destination of choice to the world in real estate. The report says 21 per cent of Africa’s super-rich are considering to buy homes in Kenya and a total of three per cent of the world’s high-net-worth-individuals looking up to buy houses in Kenya this year.

“Buyers with more than Sh100 million to spend on high-end homes can purchase a luxury residential property with 6,383 square feet in Nairobi,” says the report.