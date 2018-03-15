Sour deals that have dashed investors’ hopes Next Story
What the future has in store for real estate Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

World trends place Kenya on bright side

By David Mwitari | Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 10:44, Updated March 15th 2018 at 10:48 GMT +3
A house in Kenya

Deloitte’s Africa construction trends report has placed Kenya in the lead among its East African peers as other recent real estate reports also point out a growing number of super-rich who are willing to buy homes in Kenya, placing its home market on the right side of things.

Kenyans are reported to own an average of 1.9 homes as primary residences and second homes, which are not bought as investments.  

ALSO READ: Kenya Airports Authority loses title deeds of airports

Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2018 also indicates that Kenya remains an investment destination of choice to the world in real estate. The report says 21 per cent of Africa’s super-rich are considering to buy homes in Kenya and a total of three per cent of the world’s high-net-worth-individuals looking up to buy houses in Kenya this year.

“Buyers with more than Sh100 million to spend on high-end homes can purchase a luxury residential property with 6,383 square feet in Nairobi,” says the report. 

RELATED TOPICS:
Deloitte
investment
Knight Frank
Wealth Report
home market
Real estate

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

10 winning habits to make you a millionaire

10 winning habits to make you a millionaire

Why you should consider investing in mutual funds

Why you should consider investing in mutual funds

Why penthouse sales boom among Kenya's super rich

Why penthouse sales boom among Kenya's super rich

Africa’s super-rich make Kenya home

Africa’s super-rich make Kenya home

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited