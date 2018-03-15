Weak systems at Ardhi House aiding land fraud, EACC report

| Published Thu, March 15th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 14th 2018 at 22:48 GMT +3

Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney (left) receives a report on examination into the systems, policies, procedures and practices of the Ministry of Lands and Physical Planning from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chairman Arch Bishop Dr. Eliud Wabukala (centre) in Nairobi. Looking on is EACC CEO Halakhe Wako [Photo by David Njaaga/Standard]

The Ministry of Lands is planning to digitise all land transactions in an effort to curb fraud.

Lands and Physical Planning Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney regretted that in this era of technology, the ministry was the biggest consumer of paper, thus aiding environmental degradation.

Ms Karoney said her department was working with other State agencies and organisations to implement a full digital system where transactions can be done online.

The CS said every stage of a land transaction required paperwork, with someone physically visiting a land office.

Karoney was speaking in Nairobi yesterday, when she received a report on the systems audit of her ministry conducted by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The report revealed that there was a large number of unauthorised personnel with access to vital land records due to weak systems and unsecured land registries across the country.

The EACC report indicated land records were being handled by interns, volunteers and casual workers who had no contractual obligations with the Government and in some instances, land officers raised their own funds to pay them.

The report was presented by EACC Chief Executive Halakhe Waqo and Chairman Eliud Wabukala.