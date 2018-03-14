Safaricom rewards M-Pesa customers with data, voice, SMS package

| Published Wed, March 14th 2018 at 10:00, Updated March 14th 2018 at 10:03 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya's mobile money space is one of the fastest growing technologies in the country.

ALSO READ: How to make money using Safaricom’s Lipa Na M-pesa service

During the first quarter sector statistics for the year 2017-2018, the Communications Authority of Kenya reported that there are 28.1 million mobile money transfer subscription in the country

A total of 537.2 million transactions which includes both sending and withdrawals valued at Shs 1.65 trillion were made during the period.

In this category, Safaricom's M-Pesa has a market share of 80.8 percent.

Tapping on the huge number of subscribers on its M-Pesa platform, the company has come up with a reward package that enables its mobile money users get point's worth talk time, data or sms for each chargeable send money transaction.

Through a new product called Flex bundle, Safaricom targets small and medium enterprises that heavily consumes data, voice, and sms in their daily life but willing to cut cost on such expenses.

If a subscriber registers to Safaricom's flex Bundle product, for every chargeable M-PESA 'send money' transaction, he or she will get 3 free FLEX Units. This means you can now use them to make more calls, browse more online or send more SMS'.

"FLEX Bundles is the all-new flexible way to browse, call and SMS easily and conveniently with only 1 bundle. FLEX Units also offer you more value every time you send money using M-PESA," says Safaricom.

To join Flex bundle one simply dials *100# for the prepaid subscribers and *200# for the postpaid subscribers. Flex is available on a daily, weekly or monthly bundle using customers' airtime Flex is a rewarding bundle in that; for every Sh101 Mpesa sending transaction one gets rewarded with 3 extra FLEX units. This is equivalent to 9mbs of data, 9 SMS and 1 minute talk time.

ALSO READ: Telkom Kenya launches mobile money service

There are three types of Flex packs, which can be bought using airtime; daily Flex @ Sh 99: 24hour validity. Weekly Flex @ Sh 599: 7 day validity. Monthly Flex @ Shs 2,499: 30 day validity Validity of the flex is dependent on what customer has selected; Daily – Valid for 24 hours Weekly – Valid for 7 days Monthly – Valid for 30 days.