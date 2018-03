| Published Mon, March 12th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 11th 2018 at 19:30 GMT +3

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli

Tanzania’s President John Magufuli has ordered the country’s central bank not to bail out any struggling banks as East Africa’s third-largest economy tries to control rising bad debts.

A spike in non-performing loans over the past two years has hit local bank profits and choked off new lending to the private sector, undermining economic growth.

ALSO READ: Beware: Power, fuel to go up again!

Magufuli accused the lenders of misappropriating taxpayers’ funds used to bail them out in the past.