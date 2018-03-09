UK’s most wanted fugitive could be hiding in Kenya, Tanzania

| Published Fri, March 9th 2018 at 10:40, Updated March 9th 2018 at 10:59 GMT +3

Gareth Johnson wanted by HM Revenue and Customs over tax fraud

NAIROBI, KENYA: Any person with the knowledge of Gareth Johnson whereabouts stands to win a financial reward.

Gareth is believed to be hiding in Mombasa or Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and is on the United Kingdom’s tax authority rader for tax crime running into billions of shillings.

“Gareth Johnson, 50, is one of the United Kingdom’s most wanted tax fugitives. Gareth and his father Geoffrey Johnson, both originally from Forfar in Scotland, were part of an-18-person crime gang,’ reads newspaper advert appearing in a local daily.

“He was due to stand trial in England for a multi-million pound tax fraud in 2013 but he did not attend court. He was sentenced to twelve years in prison in his absence. He is on-the-run.”

In March 2016 he and his father were ordered by the UK courts to re-pay 109 million pounds of their criminal proceeds, or face an extra 14 years in jail and still owe the money to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

His father, Geoffrey Johnson, was caught in Dubai in July 2017 after travelling from Mombasa on a false passport. HMRC returned Geoffrey Johnson to UK and he is now in prison.

“Gareth should be in jail for 26 years. He should pay back a lot of money,” says HM Revenue Customs.

“We think he could be in East Africa, possibly Kenya or Tanzania.”