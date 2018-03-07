Treasury sitting on counties' billions Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Auctioneers kick Nakumatt out of Mombasa City Mall building, Nyali

By Sara Okuoro | Published Wed, March 7th 2018 at 12:43, Updated March 7th 2018 at 12:57 GMT +3
Nakumatt Mombasa City Mall, Nyali branch

Nakumatt’s woes are still spiraling with the latest being an eviction from Mombasa City Mall in Nyali.

On Wednesday, auctioneers forcefully threw the retailer out of the Nyali mall after a high court ordered their eviction for defaulting on rent payment. The Supermarket is said to have accumulated rent arrears of up to Sh27.8 million.

ALSO READ: Africa’s largest grocery retailer takes up space at two malls

Past evictions

The ailing retailer Nakumatt Supermarkets has experienced a series of embarrassing ejections from various outlets across the country.

In January this year, the owners of Nanyuki Mall crudely kicked out the retailer, physically taking up their goods and throwing them into the streets. The owners claimed that Nakumatt was in rent arrears totaling Sh36 million and it was high time the retailer was shown the door given that its weak liquidity position could not guarantee payments. The owners also claimed that some other retailer was eyeing the space and promising to pay more.

Nakumatt has also been kicked out of its core spots in Garden City, Thika Road and Junction malls, and Hazina Towers branch - Nakumatt Lifestyle in Nairobi, as well as other regional outlets in Uganda and Tanzania.

RELATED TOPICS:
Nakumatt Supermarkets
Nakumatt
rent arrears
Nanyuki Mall
Garden City
Junction
Nakumatt Lifestyle

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Africa’s biggest grocer to open seven branches in Kenya

Africa’s biggest grocer to open seven branches in Kenya

Zambia's Devils take on Gor today

Zambia's Devils take on Gor today

Uchumi posts Sh895 million loss

Uchumi posts Sh895 million loss

Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

Mathare Utd back on top: Slum Boys leapfrog champions Gor Mahia in day of draws

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited