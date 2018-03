| Published Tue, March 6th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 5th 2018 at 22:22 GMT +3

Following the global release of the Galaxy S9 and S9+, Samsung Electronics East Africa has opened pre-orders for the devices ahead of their arrival in Kenya later this month.

Pre-orders will close on March 22.

Head of Corporate Marketing and Citizenship Patricia King’ori said on Monday in a statement the two devices would be available in midnight black, titanium grey and a new hue, lilac purple colours.