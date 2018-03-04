Low-cost carrier Silverstone Air to expand services

| Published Sun, March 4th 2018 at 00:00, Updated March 3rd 2018 at 22:35 GMT +3

Travellers will now be able to fly directly to Mombasa's Moi International Airport (MIA) from Kisumu International Airport making it the first ever direct flight connecting the two towns since independence. [Photo: Collins Oduor, Standard]

Low-cost carrier Silverstone Air will continue to open new routes and enhance services as it seeks to give clients more value and convenient flight options.

Speaking to Weekend Business at Mombasa on Friday, the airline's Chief Executive Mohamed Somow said he believes that air travel is the major driver for business and leisure travel.

"We strive to make it easier to get to any destination within the country as we push Kenya's economic growth," he said.

Captain Somow spoke during a dinner hosted by the airline for travel and tour operators to celebrate the official launch of direct flights between Mombasa and Kisumu.

Mombasa Deputy Governor William Kingi who was the chief guest at the function lauded the management of the airline for introducing the new service.

"By having this new service in operation, you have opened up business opportunities for traders in Mombasa and those in Mombasa to travel with ease. Tourism is also the likely beneficiary of this air service," Dr Kingi said.

Silverstone Air Sales Manager Patrick Oketch said that following the introduction of the service, they have been witnessing full flights on the route. "Since we made our inaugural flight, our planes are carrying full passenger load and we expect this to increase as time goes on,'' Mr Oketch said.

Currently, the airline flies on Fridays and Sundays with the flight from Kisumu leaving for Mombasa at 1pm and making a quick turn around back to Kisumu. "We are firming up plans to add a Wednesday flight in the near future,'' Oketch added.

Separately, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala lauded the management of Silverstone Air for starting the service.

Kisumu County Tourism Executive Archie Alai termed the move by Silverstone Air exciting.

"We are excited as a county to have Silverstone offering a vital air link connecting our two beautiful cities and hope both trade and tourism will benefit a great deal from this great venture," she said