?Centum to build Sh2 billion international school in Runda

| Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 13:31, Updated March 1st 2018 at 13:34 GMT +3

Centum Investment CEO, Dr James Mworia admires the artistic model of Sabis International School, Runda during the launch of the school at Two Rivers Mall. The school located in Nairobi’s Runda estate will be built on a 20 acres of land at a cost of USD20 million. Sabis International will open door in September 2018.

Centum Investments has started a high-end school in Nairobi as it seeks to diversify its investment portfolio.

Sabis International School is a partnership between Centum and a globally renowned international school network, Sabis Education Network.

ALSO READ: Warren Buffet eyes huge acquisitions with Sh11 trillion war chest

The school will be built on 20 acres in Nairobi’s Runda Estate at a cost of $20 million (about Sh2 billion). Speaking at the official launch in Nairobi, Sabis International president, Carl Bistany, said the school would equip learners with quality education that prepares them for the future. It will offer model is GSCE and A level system of education.

Sabis International School, Runda, will open its doors in September this year.

Centum Investment Company CEO, Dr James Mworia, said the school would accommodate up to 2,000 students.

“The purpose-built school campus will include modern classrooms equipped with the latest in educational technology, including interactive whiteboards, a sports centre, a modern performing arts theatre, a semi-Olympic pool, and extensive outdoor sports facilities,” Mworia said at the launch.

In the partnership, Centum will contribute its vast experience as an active investor and developer coupled with strong local knowledge and network in the region, while SABIS brings vast expertise in school operations.