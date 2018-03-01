Firm launches co-working space in Nairobi Next Story
How to create a fusion garden in style Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Home & Away

Decor for the hot weather

By Ferdinand Mwongela | Published Thu, March 1st 2018 at 12:52, Updated March 1st 2018 at 12:53 GMT +3

Decor to beat the heat. Use light unlined curtains or sheers to keep the breeze flowing into the room.

ALSO READ: Getting your rhythm in decor

If you live by the beachfront, keep curtains fully open to get a view of the sea. Store throws and woolen cushion covers and instead use cotton covers that will be cooler.

Give your carpet a break and remove or store it away to allow for bare feet to be directly cooled by the floor.

Use bright colours such as lime or fuschia on scatter cushions or window sheers to brighten up the space and bring the sunny mood indoors.

Consider using colours that psychologically cool you down such as the trending hues of green or blue.

RELATED TOPICS:
Decor
Hot weather
Heat wave
Summer

Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Getting your rhythm in decor

Getting your rhythm in decor

Man United completing a deal for Brazilian Monaco midfielder

Man United completing a deal for Brazilian Monaco midfielder

Give love some space in your bedroom

Give love some space in your bedroom

Two suspected thugs gunned down in Lucky Summer

Two suspected thugs gunned down in Lucky Summer

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Home & Away

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited