KFC staff asked to go on holiday as shops closed over chicken shortage

| Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 11:14, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 11:26 GMT +3

One of the closed KFC outlets in UK

KFC staff whose branches were closed thanks to the chicken supply crisis could be hit in the pocket.

Incredibly 450 of the chain's outlets closed after the company experienced "teething problems" with a new supplier.

Other outlets remained open, but with a limited menu and shorter hours as a result of the nationwide logistical issues.

But it emerged that while the US-based company has become a laughing stock thousands of its workers are paying the price, according to the union that represents the fast food sector reports the Daily Post.

The Bakers, Food and Allied Workers Union (BFAWU) said they had been told that full time staff were being urged to take holiday while the crisis continues.

Ian Hodson, National President of the BFAWU, said: "My understanding is that managers are trying to get people to take holidays while their shops are shut.

"Our advice is to members is put in a grievance procedure, they should not be using their holiday because of problems created by management.

"The company has a duty to pay them."

He said that problems were even worse for people on zero hours contracts as they would not get paid at all.

Hodson added: "Workers were struggling when they were in work because of the low wages, this will only make the problems much worse.

"As far as we are aware there is no financial support from anyone, they have nothing to fall back on.

"This is the fault of the managers not the workers - they shouldn't end up having to pay the price."

More than 24,000 workers are employed by KFC and its franchises in Britain.

Consumer expert Harry Wallop said: "The problem is eight out of ten of all KFC restaurants are a franchise and they are under no obligation to pay their staff in that way - and a lot of them are on zero hour contracts."

KFC said no statement had been released regarding staffing arrangements although it did add some workers in franchises would be on zero hours contracts.

A spokesperson said: “We anticipate the number of closures will reduce today and over the coming days as our teams work flat out all hours to clear the backlog.

"Each day more deliveries are being made, however, we expect the disruption to some restaurants to continue over the remainder of the week, meaning some will be closed and others operating with a reduced menu or shortened hours."

