What KFC staff are doing as shops close due to chicken shortage Next Story
KeNHA explains itself on misappropriation of Sh6.4 billion Previous Story
You are here  » Home   » Business News

Kenya Power fails to declare dividend in half-year period

By Fredrick Obura | Published Fri, February 23rd 2018 at 10:15, Updated February 23rd 2018 at 10:49 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: Kenya Power has recorded a decline in its profit after tax of sh2.9 billion in half-year financials compared to Sh4.2 billion recorded same year in 2016

The company in a notice attributed the drop to a slowdown in economy and an increase in the financing cost.

ALSO READ: Kenya Power CEO faces contempt of court over inflated bills

During the period under review, profit before tax decreased by 19 percent from Sh5.6 billion in the previous year to Sh4.5billion

Electricity sales grew by 2 percent from 3,805 GWh the previous year to 3,893 GWh in the period under review.

“We are seeking to leverage on the need to spur a 24 hour economy that will increase revenue from electricity sales,” said Kenneth Tarus Managing Director and CEO Kenya Power.

In the period under review the company introduced the time of use tariff targeting commercial and industrial customers. The tariff is designed to to encourage increased production during off-peak hours.

It implies that manufacturer who increases their night production will benefit from much lower tariff, leading to lower electricity bills while increasing their consumption of electricity.

The directors failed to declared dividend payment for the period.

RELATED TOPICS:
Kenya Power
Kenneth Marende
Kenneth Tarus

WATCH THIS
Do you have something to add to this story? Comment here.

RECOMMENDED

Flower farmers cry foul ahead of Valentine’s Day

Flower farmers cry foul ahead of Valentine’s Day

AfDB cited for role in power deal

AfDB cited for role in power deal

Mumias Sugar revenue falls by half

Mumias Sugar revenue falls by half

Man fined Sh5 million for stealing cable

Man fined Sh5 million for stealing cable

Follow Us On

  • Contact Us
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Google Plus
  • Linkedin
  • RSS



ADVERTISEMENT

latest News

VIEW ALL

Trending Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Business News

VIEW ALL

Entertainment News

VIEW ALL

Kenyan Jobs

VIEW ALL

News

Entertainment

More Sites

Other Links

© Copyright 2018 - Standard Group Limited