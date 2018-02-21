City Hall workers threaten to down tools over 15 percent salary increase

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 14:55, Updated February 21st 2018 at 15:03 GMT +3

NAIROBI, KENYA: County workers have threatened to go on strike over failure by City Hall to implement a collective bargaining agreement. The more than 13,000 workers also cite forced retirement of staff, and harassment and intimidation by senior staff as another basis for the strike.

Kenya County Government Workers Union Chairman Roba Duba said the county administration had failed to implement a CBA signed in May 2017.

“It is imperative that we bring to your attention the building pressure from the workers demanding the implementation of the CBA,” stated Mr Duba.

The chairman said despite several meetings with Governor Mike Sonko's administration over the matter, the union had received no feedback.

“It is not the intention of the union to destabilise industrial peace in the county, but under the current circumstances it may be inevitable if the governor does not address this matter,” he added.

Addressing a press conference at the union office after a meeting with branch officials last week, Duba said county workers had been intimidated and threatened with the sack.

“We are appalled by the name-calling and intimidation. We are important members of this society and contribute to the activities that build the county,” he said.

Duba said at least 20 employees had been sent on compulsory leave since August last year, and demanded the matter be addressed before county government operations were paralysed.

Compulsory leave

“We will not accept compulsory leave and before sacking an employee, Governor Sonko must negotiate the terms of exit,” he said.

The CBA, signed during former governor Evans Kidero’s term, increased the workers’ pay by 15 per cent. The county wage bill currently stands at Sh1.2 billion per month.

Efforts to reach the governor and acting County Secretary Leboo Morintat were fruitless.