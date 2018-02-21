Trust Bank customers to access deposits from March 5

| Published Wed, February 21st 2018 at 12:54, Updated February 21st 2018 at 13:05 GMT +3

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge

NAIROBI, KENYA: Trust Bank creditors and depositors to start receiving 7th payment of their money starting March 5, Kenya Depositors Insurance Corporation (KDIC) has said.

In a statement, KDIC said all payments shall be made through Electronic Funds Transfer and shall be distributed on a pro-rat basis upto a maximum of Sh100,000 plus 21 percent of the remaining balance, if any.

“The claimants who have not provided their current bank account details should furnish liquidation agent with the same at KDIC offices between 8.15am and 5.00pm from Monday to Friday,” reads the notice signed L. Nabori liquidation agent.